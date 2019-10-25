MC house approves 6-km cycle track for Mohali

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 00:41 IST

At the monthly house meeting held here on Thursday, the Mohali municipal corporation has approved the project to construct a 6-km bicycke track from Phase 11 to the Industrial Area, Phase 7, at a cost of ₹2.27 crore.

Mayor Kulwant Singh said besides a dedicated track for cycles, tracks will be constructed in entire city, wherever space allows, on the pattern of Chandigarh. At present, there is no cycle track in Mohali.

The proposed track will originate from Phase 11, pass through the front of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Sector 67, and cross Kumbra Chowk, PCL light point and Spice Chowk, before culminating near the cremation ground in Industrial Area, Phase 7.

MC house approved nine agenda items without discussing them. These pertained to promotion of some employees, re-carpeting of roads and installation of pumping. The members also raised the issue of stray dogs, encroachments but could not find any solution.

‘WILL TAKE OVER WATER, SEWERAGE WORK FROM GMADA IN A MONTH’

Kulwant Singh assured that the civic body will take over water and sewerage work of Sectors 66 to 82 from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) within a month.

BJP councillor Bobby Kamboj, who represents Sector 68, Mohali, said, the officials were responsible for the delay in taking over the services. While GMADA charges ₹5.25 per kilolitre in these sectors, the MC collects ₹1.8 per kilolitre. Over 50,00 residents will be benefitted from it.

Recently , MC and GMADA officials conducted a survey about sewerage and storm water system in Sectors 66 to 82 and found that most manholes were encroached upon by residents, who had either constructed parks over them or cemented them with paver blocks.

“If we will take over the maintenance of sewerage and storm water system, we want the manholes to be free from encroachments. The issue will also come up in the house meeting scheduled for October 24,” said a senior MC official.

In July, the Punjab local bodies department had approved the proposal of the Mohali MC to take over the charge of water supply system in these sectors after years of protests by residents.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 00:38 IST