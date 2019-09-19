MC to propose stilt parking in 5 city parks

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:35 IST

To tackle parking woes in the city, the municipal corporation (MC) is set propose stilt parking sites at five parks near the main markets in the city.

The proposal is to be tabled in the MC General House meeting to be held on Monday. As per the proposal, in the first phase, stilt parking would be introduced in the park adjoining Sarabha Nagar main market, Church in Sarabha Nagar, Model Town Gol Market, Ghumar Mandi (behind councillor Gurpreet Gogi’s house) and one in Block-B of BRS Nagar. Under this concept, parking space will be provided on the ground floor while parks would be established on the floor above.

HOUSE TO TAKE CALL ON VENDING ZONES

As per the agenda of the meeting (a copy of which is available with HT), the House would also take a call on the setting up of 162 vending and non-vending zones in the city, which have been identified by a firm appointed by the MC.

Of the total, 39 zones are situated in areas falling under Zone A, 20 under Zone B, 28 under Zone C and 75 under Zone D. The House will also decide on the time when vendors can operate in the vending zones.

Presently, vends are installed on roadsides, which resulting in parking and traffic woes.

It is pertinent to mention that the project of establishing street vending zones has been hanging fire since 2014 and street vendors have been raising a hue and cry over the same for a long time. In the absence of street vending zones, vendors have to pay a monthly composition fee (up to ₹3,000) to the MC to set-up their vends on the roadside. Vendors also allege that the MC frequently harasses them by lifting their vends.

ONE-WAY TRAFFIC FOR FEROZE GANDHI MARKET

A proposal would also be tabled at the meeting to announce Feroze Gandhi market as

one-way traffic’ area. The MC officials said that the proposal has been made in view of the rising parking and traffic woes in the city. Presently, there are three entry and exit points in the market.

