Medical education dept to equip fraternity with latest tech to cure Covid-19

chandigarh Updated: Jun 19, 2020 20:25 IST
Ramping up their efforts for equipping the medical fraternity with latest techniques in the direction of curing Covid-19 patients, the Punjab department of medical education and research has coordinated with PGIMER and initiated multi-centric studies on the role of steroids and plasma-therapy in patients.

A spokesperson of the department said that after efforts of the department, one patient in Patiala was donated plasma for Covid-19 patients. He said that medical colleges in Punjab have coordinated efficiently and are working as a single cohesive force to tackle coronavirus. This team-based approach is saving lives of many Covid-19 patients, he said.

The spokesperson added that a group of experts from Punjab in managing covid patients and regularly discussing cases over phones and video conferencing. Experts include doctors from PGIMER Chandigarh, AIIMS New Delhi, DMCH Ludhiana, doctors from the US, the UK, Canada, and all three state medical colleges in Punjab.

Two expert sessions are being conducted by the department. Update session for medical specialists and anaesthetists looking after mild to moderately sick Covid-19 patients is being conducted every Thursday.

