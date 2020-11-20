e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Mercury dips below normal in Himachal, snow forecast from November 22

Mercury dips below normal in Himachal, snow forecast from November 22

Keylong coldest in state at minus 5°C, while Kalpa recorded a low of minus 2°C

chandigarh Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 16:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
A woman carrying her child at the Ridge in Shimla on a sunny but chilly Friday afternoon.
A woman carrying her child at the Ridge in Shimla on a sunny but chilly Friday afternoon. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

The maximum temperatures dipped by three to four degrees in Himachal Pradesh on Friday even as the weather department forecast a fresh spell of snowfall from November 22.

State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said that snowfall is likely to occur in isolated places of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu and Chamba, while rainfall will occur in the mid-hills from November 22.

“A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from November 22. The weather will remain clear throughout the state on November 24, while snowfall and rainfall in the higher reaches and middle hills are very likely to occur on November 25,” he said.

The maximum temperatures were three to four degrees below normal, while minimum temperatures were two to three degrees below normal during the last 24 hours.

The minimum temperature in the state capital of Shimla on Friday was 5°Celsius, while nearby Kufri recorded a low of 3.9°C.

The tourist destinations of Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded lows of 0.4°C, 6.2°C and 3.2°C, respectively.

The minimum temperature in Solan was 3.5°C, Una 6.8°C, Hamirpur 8.2°C, Bilaspur 9°C and Nahan 10.9°C.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest place in the state as it recorded a minimum of minus 5°C, while Kalpa recorded a low of minus 2°C.

