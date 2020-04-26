Migrant labourers on their way home taking shelter at Radha Soami Satsang centres in Panchkula

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 21:24 IST

The migrant labourers of the region, who are on their way to the native villages, are being provided shelter and food by the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Spiritual Society.

The spokesperson of the society said the facility was started in March and so far, 100 labourers have been sheltered. “We provide them with a place to sleep and feed them at our centres in Panchkula.”

As per the members of the society, there is no limit on how many days the labourers can stay, however, most of them leave within two to three days as they are worried about getting back to their families. “Recently around 40 people came to our centre in Ramgarh. The Panchkula deputy commissioner had to intervene and the labourers were shifted. At present, around 20 people are staying with us,” they said.

There are arrangements for up to 150 people to stay at these centres. The beds are routinely sanitised. The society also provides 13,000 packets of cooked food daily to the Chandigarh and Panchkula administrations.