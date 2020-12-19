e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Minimum temperature drops to 4.4°C in Chandigarh

Minimum temperature drops to 4.4°C in Chandigarh

Shallow to moderate fog is expected in the morning and evening on Saturday

chandigarh Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 00:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Chandigarh recorded its coldest night of the season as minimum temperature dropped to 4.4°C in wee hours of Friday. The night temperature is expected to remain on the lower side in the coming days too.

However, maximum temperature went up to 17.6°C from Thursday’s 14.3°C. Weather is likely to remain dry in the region, with cold wave conditions likely till Sunday. Cold wave is declared when minimum temperature falls 4.5-6.4°C below normal after going below 10°C.

Shallow to moderate fog is expected in the morning and evening on Saturday. According to the weather bulletin, mercury will oscillate between 4°C and 19°C in the coming days.

top news
India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
Biden to get Pfizer vaccine shot on Monday, Harris may get the week after: Official
Biden to get Pfizer vaccine shot on Monday, Harris may get the week after: Official
Placards welcoming Amit Shah placed Tagore below him, kicks up a row
Placards welcoming Amit Shah placed Tagore below him, kicks up a row
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
Manipur cop returns medal after court acquits accused in drug case
Manipur cop returns medal after court acquits accused in drug case
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
Covid update: ‘Voluntary vaccination in India’; Mike Pence takes Pfizer dose
Covid update: ‘Voluntary vaccination in India’; Mike Pence takes Pfizer dose
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In