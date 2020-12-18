e-paper
Minimum temperature in Ludhiana drops to 3.2°C

According to PAU’s meteorological department, this cold wave is expected to continue over the weekend

chandigarh Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 23:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Women braving the fog and a chilly Friday morning near Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana on Friday.
Women braving the fog and a chilly Friday morning near Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Residents woke up to a chilly Friday morning with the overnight temperature plunging to 3.2°C, which was three degrees below normal.

Coupled with dense fog, the icy winds in the morning forced residents to stay indoors. As the day progressed, the weather cleared up to make way for the sun. Still, the maximum temperature at 17.2°C was four notches below normal.

According to PAU’s meteorological department, this cold wave is expected to continue over the weekend, following which the day temperature was likely to increase.

The India Meteorological Department declares a “cold day” when the minimum temperature falls below 10°C and maximum temperature is 4.5-6.4°C below normal.

Poor visibility due to fog posed problems for commuters, especially those on Delhi- Jalandhar National Highway- 44.

A car driver had a narrow escape after his vehicle rammed into a barricade placed to divert traffic in Khanna. The driver, Sanjiv Kumar, said reflective tapes or indicators were vital at such locations to avoid mishaps amid haze.

