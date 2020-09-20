Mining official confronts driver of tractor carrying sand, almost run over

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 22:43 IST

Mining officer Raj Kumar and his team members, on duty near Tangri river close to Chhajju Majra village in Naraingarh, had a narrow escape when the driver of a tractor-trolley carrying illegally mined sand jumped off his running vehicle and it almost hit them.

The team checking illegal mining stopped the tractor driver, “who started abusing and obstructed us on our government duty,” Raj Kumar complained to the police.

The team chased the driver as he fled on Badhog Road and as its vehicle overtook the tractor, he jumped off the tractor. “The tractor along with the trolley came towards us. However, we saved our lives and the driver fled in the fields,” Raj Kumar said.

Police said an FIR was lodged under sections 186, 279, 336 and 353 of the IPC at Panjokhara police station.