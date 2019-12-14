e-paper
Mobile recovered from Patiala central jail inmate

chandigarh Updated: Dec 14, 2019 22:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The district police have recovered a mobile phone from a Patiala Central Jail inmate here on Saturday. A case was registered and cops are investigating the matter.

The inmate has been identified as Raj Kumar, a resident of Chehal Wala village in Mansa.

Assistant jail superintendent Tejja Singh, in his complaint to the police, said that they received a tip-off that the inmate was using mobile phone from inside the jail premises.

Acting on the information, a police team searched his barrack and recovered a mobile phone. The case has been registered under Section 52A of the Prison Act at the Tripuri police station.

