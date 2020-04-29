e-paper
Mohali admn delivers insulin to diabetic man at his doorstep

Mohali admn delivers insulin to diabetic man at his doorstep

The patient called the helpline number 112, from where he was given the number of Mohali ‘s drug control office

chandigarh Updated: Apr 29, 2020 20:06 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Living up to its promise of delivering essentials to people at their doorstep, the district Red Cross Society and administration provided insulin to a diabetic person in Nayagaon, on Wednesday.

The patient is an auto-rickshaw driver and called the helpline number 112, from where he was given the number of Mohali ‘s drug control office.

A team of drug control officers comprising Manpreet Kaur, Jasraman Kaur and Sukhwant Singh from the Red Cross Society reached his house and handed over the insulin to him.

