Mohali admn delivers insulin to diabetic man at his doorstep

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 20:06 IST

Living up to its promise of delivering essentials to people at their doorstep, the district Red Cross Society and administration provided insulin to a diabetic person in Nayagaon, on Wednesday.

The patient is an auto-rickshaw driver and called the helpline number 112, from where he was given the number of Mohali ‘s drug control office.

A team of drug control officers comprising Manpreet Kaur, Jasraman Kaur and Sukhwant Singh from the Red Cross Society reached his house and handed over the insulin to him.