Home / Chandigarh / Mohali gym owners demand reopening of their establishments

Mohali gym owners demand reopening of their establishments

The members said the fitness industry in tricity is on the brink of collapse due to repeated lockdowns.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 03, 2020 20:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Gym owners protesting in Phase 11, Mohali, on Wednesday.
Gym owners protesting in Phase 11, Mohali, on Wednesday.(Gurminder Singh/HT)
         

Members of the Tricity Gym Owners’ Association (TGOA) on Wednesday held a protest at Phase 11, Mohali, against the delay in reopening gyms.

The gym owners are also miffed at what they feel is step-motherly treatment being meted out to the industry by the government. Their contention is that despite Unlock 1.0 seeing another client interaction based industry – ‘salons & hair dressers’ reopening, and with restaurants and malls slated to reopen on June 8, the government is ignoring and delaying reopening of gyms.

Sanjeev Kumar, president of TGOA said, “The prolonged lockdown has meant financial distress for owners of 200 fitness centres and gyms across tricity. Another issue is that almost 3,000 employees have had to go without pay for the last two months. Despite writing to UT adviser and administrator and deputy commissioners of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula asking for reopening of gyms under standard operating procedure, there has been no positive response.”

The TGOA has also written to the Prime Minister asking for his intervention to resolve the problems of the industry in tricity. These include the financial burden on gym owners as well as large scale unemployment being faced by trainers, sales staff, spotters, house-keeping staff etc.

