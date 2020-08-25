e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / With a toll of 7, Mohali hits highest single-day Covid-19 death count

With a toll of 7, Mohali hits highest single-day Covid-19 death count

44 deaths have been recorded in the last 16 days, taking the toll to 64, with total cases at 2,951

chandigarh Updated: Aug 25, 2020 23:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
44 deaths have been recorded in Mohali in just 16 days.
44 deaths have been recorded in Mohali in just 16 days.(PTI/For representation only)
         

Seven more Covid-19 deaths, the highest in a single day and all adult males, were reported in Mohali on Tuesday, taking the total count to 64 as 132 people tested positive.

More worryingly 44 deaths have been recorded in just the last 16 days, even as the number of cases has gone up to 2,951.

Tuesday’s fatalities included adult males with underlying comorbidities. A 50-year-old from Dhandrala, Derabassi, had diabetes; a 58-year-old from Bhagomajra had hypertension, a 42-year- old from Baltana was suffering from kidney disease and a 63-year-old from Mohali had cancer as well as diabetes. Three patients, aged 55 and 72 from Zirakpur and one aged 60 from Mohali, had diabetes with hypertension.

Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon of Mohali said all seven had been on tertiary (critical) care at various hospitals in the district for more than two weeks. They were cremated as per health protocols.

The surge in cases, Dr Singh Said, was due to extensive contact tracing.

The 132 fresh cases reported on Tuesday included 48 from Mohali city, 22 from Kharar, 20 from Zirakpur, six from Boothgarh, which includes Kurali, two from Banur and 34 from Gharuan.

Also, with 83 patients recovering, the number of active patients was down to 1,289.

tags
top news
‘Sabotage effort to exit grey list’: Imran Khan stings Oppn for defeating FATF-linked bills
‘Sabotage effort to exit grey list’: Imran Khan stings Oppn for defeating FATF-linked bills
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist: Experts
Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist: Experts
‘Appu Ghar’s land was taken by court’: SC during Central Vista hearing
‘Appu Ghar’s land was taken by court’: SC during Central Vista hearing
More centres, few students per room: NTA’s safety steps for JEE-NEET exams
More centres, few students per room: NTA’s safety steps for JEE-NEET exams
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In