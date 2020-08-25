With a toll of 7, Mohali hits highest single-day Covid-19 death count

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 23:21 IST

Seven more Covid-19 deaths, the highest in a single day and all adult males, were reported in Mohali on Tuesday, taking the total count to 64 as 132 people tested positive.

More worryingly 44 deaths have been recorded in just the last 16 days, even as the number of cases has gone up to 2,951.

Tuesday’s fatalities included adult males with underlying comorbidities. A 50-year-old from Dhandrala, Derabassi, had diabetes; a 58-year-old from Bhagomajra had hypertension, a 42-year- old from Baltana was suffering from kidney disease and a 63-year-old from Mohali had cancer as well as diabetes. Three patients, aged 55 and 72 from Zirakpur and one aged 60 from Mohali, had diabetes with hypertension.

Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon of Mohali said all seven had been on tertiary (critical) care at various hospitals in the district for more than two weeks. They were cremated as per health protocols.

The surge in cases, Dr Singh Said, was due to extensive contact tracing.

The 132 fresh cases reported on Tuesday included 48 from Mohali city, 22 from Kharar, 20 from Zirakpur, six from Boothgarh, which includes Kurali, two from Banur and 34 from Gharuan.

Also, with 83 patients recovering, the number of active patients was down to 1,289.