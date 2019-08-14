Mohali man held with 10 gm heroin in Manali

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 22:48 IST

A man from Mohali was arrested from Manali for allegedly possessing 10-gram heroin, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar, 27, a resident of Janta Colony, Mohali, Punjab.

He was arrested from Van Vihar near private bus stand during a patrol around 3am.

The police spotted the suspect and recovered heroin from his possession upon frisking.

Superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh confirmed the incident and said investigation was on.

“An FIR under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act has been registered against him,” the SP added.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 22:48 IST