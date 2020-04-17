Mohali society residents oppose move to allot flats to front-line Covid-19 workers

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 21:00 IST

Residents of Purab Premium Apartments, Sector 88, have opposed the Mohali administration’s move to provide temporary accommodation in the locality to medical, police and administrative officials on the front line in the fight against Covid-19 patients. They are also opposing the proposal to covert their community centre into an isolation ward.

Greater Mohali Area Development Authority had built 1,620 apartments in 2017, of which around 1,000 have been allotted and families are residing in nearly 600.

In a letter to deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan, members of the Purab Premium Apartments Allottees Association said that instead of allotting the flats adjoining theirs, the administration should provide the front-line workers 300-odd apartments in vacant blocks or allot space in school and college hostels as they are likely to remain closed till June end.

Association president SK Loona said front-line workers are at high risk of contracting the virus and might infect others. Harpal Singh, a resident, said: “I have raised the issue with the Punjab chief minister through Twitter and I am hopeful of his intervention. We really run the risk of turning the complex into a Covid-19 hotspot.”

The Mohali administration had taken the decision on April 4, citing that temporary accommodation will help those who are apprehensive of returning home and infecting their family members. As of now, no one has been shifted. Dayalan said he has received the letter and will look into the matter.