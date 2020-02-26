e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Mohindra took consent of Preneet before shifting devp works of Patiala from MC to PIT

Mohindra took consent of Preneet before shifting devp works of Patiala from MC to PIT

Punjab local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra had taken MP Preneet Kaur into confidence before shifting development works of Patiala (rural) from municipal corporation (MC) to the Patiala Improvement Trust

chandigarh Updated: Feb 26, 2020 22:34 IST
Vishal Rambani
Vishal Rambani
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Amid ongoing controversy that Punjab local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra has clipped wings of Patiala mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu, it has come to fore that the minister had taken MP (member Parliament) Preneet Kaur into confidence before shifting development works of Patiala (rural) from municipal corporation (MC) to the Patiala Improvement Trust (PIT).

Following the move, there were anticipations that Preneet will fight for her reported protégé Bittu.

However, Preneet has confirmed that Mohindra had consulted her before shifting works of the 26 wards of MC to PIT. She said this in the presence of Bittu, at the Patiala Media Club on Wednesday, where the MP interacted with the media.

She said that Mohindra had told her that he wants to allot development works of his constituency to some other agency. She said that she never interferes in others’ constituencies and had asked him act as he deems right.

However, she defended the mayor by saying that allotment of works to PIT does not mean that the role of MC has changed. She said that permissions from the mayor are required in multiple works. She said that the Punjab government fully supports Bittu.

After the mayor held a show of strength rally on Republic Day this year and projected himself as a candidate from Patiala (rural), sitting MLA and minister Mohindra’s local bodies department had issued orders that “all works of Patiala (rural) will be dealt by the PIT.” PIT chairman Sant Banga is reportedly Mohindra’s protégé.

Meanwhile, she said that efforts are on to make Patiala a heritage destination and the state government is working on a project similar to the triangle of Rajasthan by including Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib and Patiala to attract tourists.

She added that they are trying to make Patiala to Anandpur Sahib road a national highway and the issue was raised with Union minister Nitin Gadkari. She said that they plan to name the road after Mata Gujri.

On Delhi riots

Preneet said, “Making laws like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on religious lines is unfortunate and people are angry because of this discriminatory law.”

She said that the Constitution gives equal rights to all and this is for the first time in the history of the country that laws have been framed on religious lines and a community has been discriminated against.”

