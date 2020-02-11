MONEY LAUNDERING: Punjab bizman Gaba denied bail

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 22:05 IST

A local court on Tuesday dismissed Goraya-based businessman Chunni Lal Gaba’s petition seeking bail in a money-laundering case against him.

Gaba had surrendered before the court of additional district and sessions judge Harinder Sidhu on January 24 after the Punjab and Haryana high court dismissed his plea seeking anticipatory bail.

Gaba, 72, had sought bail citing that he is a heart patient and an elderly person. He contended that he had been acquitted in the Bhola drug case on the basis of which the enforcement directorate (ED) had registered the money-laundering case against him.

Opposing the bail plea, ED special public prosecutor Jagjit Singh Sarao argued that Gaba was asked by the high court to surrender before the trial court on December 6, 2016 but he did not surrender till January 2020, delaying the trial in the case.

Countering his argument that he is acquitted in the drug case, Sarao submitted that his son Gurjit Singh Gaba alias Monu and manager Suresh Kumar were convicted in the drug case and the family owns joint properties.