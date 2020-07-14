More restrictions in Chandigarh, weekend curfew on cards; final decision on tomorrow

chandigarh

For containing the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, the UT administration is actively considering imposing fresh curbs on people’s movement and gatherings in the city.

In addition to a weekend curfew, restrictions on wedding ceremonies, cremations, public dealings in government offices and percentage of employees permitted in offices are on the cards.

Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore in the war room review meeting held here on Monday sought the views of doctors on the matter. A final decision will be taken on Wednesday.

UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said, “As per Centre’s instructions, all social, religious, cultural and other functions are banned, except for marriages and cremation. Otherwise, gatherings are not allowed. The administration is now considering imposing further restrictions like decreasing the number of people allowed in marriage ceremonies and imposing weekend curfew.”

On Monday, the Punjab government reduced the number of people allowed in a wedding ceremony from 50 to 30. UT is likely to follow suit. Parida said gatherings without the permission of the deputy commissioner (DC) have not been authorised.

RWAs ROPED IN TO MONITOR CASES

Joint teams of sub-divisional magistrates (SDM), station house officers (SHO) and resident welfare associations (RWA) have been constituted to monitor asymptomatic cases and report symptomatic cases, if any, for early detection and treatment.

According to DC Mandip Singh Brar, 500 challans were issued over the weekend to the persons not wearing masks. Police will soon start a special awareness campaign in the city under which audio announcements through PCR vans will be made, said Sanjay Beniwal, director general of police (DGP).

VENDORS, POLICE TO BE SCREENED, TESTED

Badnore directed that all vendors and police personnel working in the field be specially screened and checked for symptoms and accordingly tested. Doctors and health officials were also directd to enhance contact tracing and house-to-house screening.

Since cases being detected are scattered, the UT health department is carrying out necessary mapping for focused attention. Dr G Dewan, director health services, said that on Monday a special screening drive was started in Manimajra.