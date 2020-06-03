Mother, son among five test positive for Covid-19 in Punjab’s Mohali

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 10:35 IST

Five new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Mohali on Wednesday, taking the district’s coronavirus count to 121 so far.

A 50-year-old woman and her 21-year-old son, both residents of Baltana in Zirakpur; a 40-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman from Naggar village in Banur and a class IV employee of the civil hospital in Dhakoli in Zirakpur tested positive for coronavirus.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said we are tracing the contacts of the patients and their samples will be taken on Wednesday.

He said the 40-year-old man had come from Bihar.

“All five patients are asymptomatic and have been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. Their condition is stable and they are all responding well to treatment,” he said.

With this, the total count of positive cases in the district is 121 of which 103 people have recovered and three have died. The district has 15 active cases.