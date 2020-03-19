e-paper
Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
MP’s wanted criminal nabbed in Haryana

A country-made pistol and three live cartridges were also recovered from his possession

chandigarh Updated: Mar 19, 2020 19:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Haryana Police on Thursday arrested a criminal who was on the most wanted list of Madhya Pradesh(MP) police from Palwal district. The accused has been identified as Yasin, a resident of Ghaghot. He was nabbed from near Bighwal Adda in Palwal. Stating that a country-made pistol and three live cartridges were also recovered from his possession, an official release said that the MP police had announced a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest. Police said Yasin, who was involved in a number of cases in MP and Faridabad, was also an expert in ATM frauds. HTC

