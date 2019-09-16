Mutts related to Guru Nanak in Puri intact, says DSGMC

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 00:57 IST

: A team of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) team led by Jagdeep Singh Kahlon reached Puri on Sunday to assess the situation on ground zero about reports about the demolition of mutts related to Guru Nanak.

DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the team met Baba Shamsher Singh who is looking after sewa of gurudwara Aarti Sahib and they did not find the mutts damaged. Later the team met Puri district collector Balwant Singh Rathore and submitted a memorandum detailing feelings of the Sikh community regarding these mutts.

The collector assured the team the mutts related to Guru Nanak will not be demolished keeping in mind religious belief of Sikhs associated with these places, but shops near the Mutts will be demolished.

On getting reports of demolition of the mutts, Sirsa had spoken to the Puri collector and cautioned CM Orissa’s office against their demolition and demanded safety of these mutts.

Sirsa assured the Sangat that the DSGMC will ensure that all places related to the Gurus will be keot intact and announced that DSGMC would preserve these mutts. Other team members included Bhupinder Singh Bhullar, Harjit Singh Pappa and Sarvjit Singh Virk.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 00:57 IST