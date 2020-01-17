Nabha: Cops ‘manhandled’ by Cong leader and others, 5 booked

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 22:24 IST

The local police have booked block Congress Mahila Mandal president Sunita Rani, her husband Subhash Chand, a resident Shamsher Singh and two other unidentified persons for allegedly manhandling cops who were trying to prevent a property clash near Alohran Gate here on Friday.

Police claimed that a the accused tossed the turban of a cop and left another injured using a sharp-edged weapon. After receiving a phone call from Sunita, the cops had gone to settle the matter, police said. The Congress leader is now accusing police of “sheltering misdeeds” of the opponent party.

The five accused have been booked under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per information, accused Shamsher and another local Sukhwinder Singh had both claimed ownership of a plot near Alohran Gate. Many people, in support of both parties, had assembled near the plot.

“Fearing violence, I called up police to intervene in the matter, but the cops were siding with Sukhwinder. That is why they have implicated us,” said Sunita, who had come in support of Shamsher.

Station house officer (SHO) Gurpratap Singh said that Sunita had called him up and informed about the situation following which, he had sent the cops within ten minutes.

“When the cops asked both parties to come down to the police station with documents of ownership, Shamsher and his aides attacked them,” he added.

He said that one of the cops, Inder Singh, is under treatment at Nabha civil hospital, after being injured in the incident.

Police have arrested Shamsher and his friend Harvinder Singh, while the others managed to flee. Meanwhile, Sunita and kin of Shamsher have denied the allegations levelled against them.