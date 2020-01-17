e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Nabha: Cops ‘manhandled’ by Cong leader and others, 5 booked

Nabha: Cops ‘manhandled’ by Cong leader and others, 5 booked

chandigarh Updated: Jan 17, 2020 22:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The local police have booked block Congress Mahila Mandal president Sunita Rani, her husband Subhash Chand, a resident Shamsher Singh and two other unidentified persons for allegedly manhandling cops who were trying to prevent a property clash near Alohran Gate here on Friday.

Police claimed that a the accused tossed the turban of a cop and left another injured using a sharp-edged weapon. After receiving a phone call from Sunita, the cops had gone to settle the matter, police said. The Congress leader is now accusing police of “sheltering misdeeds” of the opponent party.

The five accused have been booked under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per information, accused Shamsher and another local Sukhwinder Singh had both claimed ownership of a plot near Alohran Gate. Many people, in support of both parties, had assembled near the plot.

“Fearing violence, I called up police to intervene in the matter, but the cops were siding with Sukhwinder. That is why they have implicated us,” said Sunita, who had come in support of Shamsher.

Station house officer (SHO) Gurpratap Singh said that Sunita had called him up and informed about the situation following which, he had sent the cops within ten minutes.

“When the cops asked both parties to come down to the police station with documents of ownership, Shamsher and his aides attacked them,” he added.

He said that one of the cops, Inder Singh, is under treatment at Nabha civil hospital, after being injured in the incident.

Police have arrested Shamsher and his friend Harvinder Singh, while the others managed to flee. Meanwhile, Sunita and kin of Shamsher have denied the allegations levelled against them.

top news
In first remarks on Hyperloop, Ajit Pawar hits pause on futuristic project
In first remarks on Hyperloop, Ajit Pawar hits pause on futuristic project
‘Understand the sufferings’: Delhi Police’s appeal to Shaheen Bagh protesters
‘Understand the sufferings’: Delhi Police’s appeal to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Kanpur woman beaten to death by men who molested minor daughter
Kanpur woman beaten to death by men who molested minor daughter
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
Over NRC, Chhattisgarh CM’s ‘internal conflict’ jibe at PM Modi, Amit Shah
Over NRC, Chhattisgarh CM’s ‘internal conflict’ jibe at PM Modi, Amit Shah
Bentley reveals the final edition of iconic Mulsanne limousine
Bentley reveals the final edition of iconic Mulsanne limousine
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
Kuldeep breaks Harbhajan’s record with match-winning display in 2nd ODI
Kuldeep breaks Harbhajan’s record with match-winning display in 2nd ODI
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News