Nabha police book bank manager for cultivating opium

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 22:16 IST

The local police have booked Nabha Co-operative Bank manager Satnam Singh for allegedly planting saplings of opium on the bank premises.

As per information, a resident had called up the police helpline to inform them about the saplings being grown on the bank premises.

Acting on the tip-off, police reached the spot and seized the plants. The manager was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police have also booked an unidentified person for being involved in the activity.

Nabha station house officer (SHO) Gurpratap Singh said that the saplings were either planted by the manager or some staff member. Investigation is being conducted in the matter, police said. The SHO added that the bank manager is yet to be arrested as he is absconding.