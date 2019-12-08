e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 08, 2019

Nabha police book bank manager for cultivating opium

chandigarh Updated: Dec 08, 2019 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The local police have booked Nabha Co-operative Bank manager Satnam Singh for allegedly planting saplings of opium on the bank premises.

As per information, a resident had called up the police helpline to inform them about the saplings being grown on the bank premises.

Acting on the tip-off, police reached the spot and seized the plants. The manager was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police have also booked an unidentified person for being involved in the activity.

Nabha station house officer (SHO) Gurpratap Singh said that the saplings were either planted by the manager or some staff member. Investigation is being conducted in the matter, police said. The SHO added that the bank manager is yet to be arrested as he is absconding.

tags
top news
Centre blames Delhi govt, fire services for violating laws after 43 killed
Centre blames Delhi govt, fire services for violating laws after 43 killed
IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live: Windies beat India by 8 wickets
IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live: Windies beat India by 8 wickets
Citizenship bill passage to reduce India to Hindutva version of Pak: Tharoor
Citizenship bill passage to reduce India to Hindutva version of Pak: Tharoor
Unnao woman’s family buries body after ministers, top officials visit them
Unnao woman’s family buries body after ministers, top officials visit them
Virat Kohli surpasses Rohit Sharma to reclaim T20I world record
Virat Kohli surpasses Rohit Sharma to reclaim T20I world record
Hypocrisy a disease: Amruta Fadnavis on Sena plan to cut trees for memorial
Hypocrisy a disease: Amruta Fadnavis on Sena plan to cut trees for memorial
Neena Gupta’s ‘frock ka shock’ picture is winning the Internet
Neena Gupta’s ‘frock ka shock’ picture is winning the Internet
Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Watch locals rescuing victims as blaze breaks out
Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Watch locals rescuing victims as blaze breaks out
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News