Names of ‘VIPs’ stepping out for walk to be published: UT adviser

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 00:02 IST

UT adviser Manoj Parida took to Twitter on Wednesday and said the administration and police will start naming and shaming those found violating the curfew orders by stepping out of their houses for morning/evening walks.

“From tomorrow we will publish name and designation of VIPs violating curfew orders and going for morning and evening walk.Be warned.” (sic), the tweet read, accompanied by a smile emoji.

Since April 10, the police have arrested 156 walkers in 40 cases, and more than 800 persons have been let off after a warning including bureaucrats from Punjab and Haryana.

In a separate tweet from his official account, Parida mocked the VIPs by elaborating on the abbreviation as “Very Idiotic Person.” (Twitter)

“We are facing issues when we come across VIPs during special drives to nab violators. Most of them indulge in name-calling and threats, so we have no other option but to leave them be. Even in these times, they are keeping their selfish interests on top,” said a senior police official, on the condition of anonymity.

The police top brass have taken up the matter with the adviser and the administrator. On Wednesday alone, six persons were arrested for stepping out of their house and 347 were rounded up. Station house officers (SHOs) at police stations have been directed to click pictures of such VIPs violating curfew orders. However, the police officials have expressed inhibitions in going against senior bureaucrats and judges, who they claim can go use it against them, later.

Apart from morning walkers, the police have also turned their attention toward people loitering about gated societies. On Tuesday, 356 people were rounded up for roaming inside societies and coming out for chats with neighbours. Similarly, a total of 120 people have been arrested for not wearing masks in 95 cases across the city.