Naval Bhor Samaroh held amid tight security in Nurmahal

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 01:06 IST

Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan (DJJS), a religious sect headed by Ashutosh Maharaj, who has been declared clinically dead but is claimed to be in Samadhi, organised Naval Bhor Samaroh at its premises here on Sunday.

Around 2,000 security personnel were deployed at the dera because of threats by miscreants against the group which is headquartered in Nurmahal. A team led by superintendent of police (headquarter) RS Sandhu and SP (investigation) Sarbjit Singh supervised security arrangements.

Senior superintendent of police Navjot Singh Mahal also visited the dera and reviewed security arrangements. Around 50, 000 people have visited the dera, police said, including leaders from all political parties. Prominent leaders of main political parties including Union ministers of state for commerce and industry, finance and corporate affairs Som Parkash and Anurag Singh Thakur, Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur, Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharmsot, Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary, Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tiwari, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s wife and Patiala MP Parneet Kaur, Kapurthala MLA Ranna Gurjit Singh, Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma, Abohar MLA Anurag Narang, Rajpura MLA Hardial Singh, Ghanaur MLA Madan Lal, Moga MLA Harjot Kamal among many other politicians have paid obeisance at the dera on the occasion.