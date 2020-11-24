e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / NC committed to equitable development: Slathia

NC committed to equitable development: Slathia

Says a stable political structure is imperative for meeting challenges and steering J&K towards peace, progress and development

chandigarh Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 00:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Jammu
         

Expressing confidence that the National Conference will leave an indelible mark in the upcoming district development council elections, former minister and senior leader Surjit Singh Slathia on Monday said a stable political structure was imperative for meeting challenges and steering J&K towards peace, progress and development.

“The National Conference (NC) has a credible record of public service and ushering J&K to unprecedented development during different spells of governance in the past over four decades”, Slathia said, while addressing people at Vijaypur.

“Jammu region has suffered the most as the balloon of the BJP’s false promises has burst in recent years. The people had pinned many hopes with the BJP but their betrayal has left them devastated. The personal agenda of the BJP has prevailed over public interest, as a result Jammu has suffered on the front of development, implementation of welfare schemes and jobs,” Slathia said.

Slathia exhorted National Conference workers to remain steadfast in their mission of serving the people, saying the party has surmounted turbulent winds with fortitude and there is no reason why it will not emerge as a force to reckon with.

tags
top news
Start of second Covid-19 wave? States impose fresh set of curbs, curfews are back
Start of second Covid-19 wave? States impose fresh set of curbs, curfews are back
Covid-19: Boost for India as Oxford vaccine candidate shot up to 90% successful
Covid-19: Boost for India as Oxford vaccine candidate shot up to 90% successful
Tarun Gogoi, man who led Assam from violence to peace dies at 84
Tarun Gogoi, man who led Assam from violence to peace dies at 84
External affairs minister Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles from tomorrow
External affairs minister Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles from tomorrow
Joe Biden to name Antony Blinken as US secretary of state
Joe Biden to name Antony Blinken as US secretary of state
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
Next Maharashtra government swearing-in will be in broad daylight, says Devendra Fadnavis
Next Maharashtra government swearing-in will be in broad daylight, says Devendra Fadnavis
Covid update: Oxford vaccine shows 70% efficacy; Maharashtra’s travel curb
Covid update: Oxford vaccine shows 70% efficacy; Maharashtra’s travel curb
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In