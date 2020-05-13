Newborn girl’s body found in garbage dump in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: May 13, 2020 20:13 IST

The body of a newborn girl was recovered from a garbage dump in Ram Darbar on Wednesday. Chandigarh Police said a safai karamchari was segregating waste when he found the infant buried under a heap of filth in the morning. The worker informed the police, who took the body in their custody.

Three other cases of female infanticide were reported in the city earlier this year. On February 5, police and municipal workers had recovered bodies of two newborn girls from different places, and another had been found on February 2.

The dead infant found in Ram Darbar has been moved to a mortuary in Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH-16). Police said the body of the baby girl also had some marks which are being examined by doctors. Police are also investigating as to whether the newborn was abandoned in the garbage or the body was ferried there along with garbage collected from another area.

A case has been registered under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified person at Sector 31 police station.

EARLIER CASES

In the earlier cases in the city this year, on February 2, a newborn girl was found dead near the boundary wall of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, a short distance from the forest area in Sector 25.

While on February 5, bodies of two newborn girls were recovered from different places within a span of half an hour by police and municipal workers. In Palsora, as workers opened the manhole cover to find the cause of a blockage, they discovered the body of a newborn girl covered with a small cloth with her umbilical cord intact. Only half an hour later, a sanitation worker found another newborn girl dumped at the MC’s collection centre located behind a petrol pump.