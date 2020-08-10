e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Online training of newly-recruited judicial officers commences in Chandigarh

Online training of newly-recruited judicial officers commences in Chandigarh

Justice Rajan Gupta, judge, Punjab and Haryana high court and president, board of governors, Chandigarh Judicial Academy, inaugurated the training

chandigarh Updated: Aug 10, 2020 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The online training of 50 newly-recruited judicial officers for states of Punjab and Haryana started on Monday.

Justice Rajan Gupta, judge, Punjab and Haryana high court and president, board of governors, Chandigarh Judicial Academy, inaugurated the training.

The opening address was delivered online from the high court in the presence of Shalini Singh Nagpal, director (administration)-cum-district and sessions judge and Balram K Gupta, director (academics).

Gupta said we are going through an unprecedented crisis and new methods and lifestyle need to adopted to deal with the situation. The pandemic has restricted our physical movements but connected us digitally, he added.

Justice Gupta said the exposure to the courts from Day 1, along with the interactive online sessions during the training, will go a long way to equip the trainees with necessary skills to discharge the duties of a judge.

top news
Boost for CM Ashok Gehlot as Sachin Pilot mutiny all but over
Boost for CM Ashok Gehlot as Sachin Pilot mutiny all but over
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
After bruising battle with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot calls for restraint and humility
After bruising battle with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot calls for restraint and humility
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Submarine optical fibre cable will transform lives in Andaman and Nicobar: PM Modi
Submarine optical fibre cable will transform lives in Andaman and Nicobar: PM Modi
Rajnath Singh outlines initiatives for self-reliance in defence
Rajnath Singh outlines initiatives for self-reliance in defence
Covid-19 patient attempts to end life twice in hospital in Gwalior
Covid-19 patient attempts to end life twice in hospital in Gwalior
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In