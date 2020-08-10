Online training of newly-recruited judicial officers commences in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 22:59 IST

The online training of 50 newly-recruited judicial officers for states of Punjab and Haryana started on Monday.

Justice Rajan Gupta, judge, Punjab and Haryana high court and president, board of governors, Chandigarh Judicial Academy, inaugurated the training.

The opening address was delivered online from the high court in the presence of Shalini Singh Nagpal, director (administration)-cum-district and sessions judge and Balram K Gupta, director (academics).

Gupta said we are going through an unprecedented crisis and new methods and lifestyle need to adopted to deal with the situation. The pandemic has restricted our physical movements but connected us digitally, he added.

Justice Gupta said the exposure to the courts from Day 1, along with the interactive online sessions during the training, will go a long way to equip the trainees with necessary skills to discharge the duties of a judge.