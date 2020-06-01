e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Newlywed couple commits suicide in Sonepat

Newlywed couple commits suicide in Sonepat

A spokesperson of Sonepat police said the couple took this extreme step due to a family dispute.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 01, 2020 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
The 25-year-old man ended his life by jumping before a train, while his wife hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her in-laws house.
The 25-year-old man ended his life by jumping before a train, while his wife hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her in-laws house.((Getty Images/iStockphoto))
         

A newly married couple committed suicide in Sonepat, police said on Monday.

The 25-year-old man ended his life by jumping before a train, while his wife hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her in-laws house in Sonepat’s Mayur Vihar area.

They had got married on May 27.

A spokesperson of Sonepat police said the couple took this extreme step due to a family dispute.

“The suicide came to the fore when their family found the woman hanging in her room in the morning. They rushed her to the civil hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. Later in the day, the man’s body was found on tracks between Sonepat and Rajlugarhi,” the spokesman added.

The man was a clerk at the Delhi High Court.

“We have sent the bodies for autopsy and its report will decide our further course of action. We have launched a probe into the matter,” police said.

top news
Social distancing norms flouted across Bengal on first day of Unlock 1
Social distancing norms flouted across Bengal on first day of Unlock 1
‘There’s unhappiness’: Karnataka MLA complains leaders ‘ignored’ in BSY govt
‘There’s unhappiness’: Karnataka MLA complains leaders ‘ignored’ in BSY govt
Bengal BJP enters poll mode, Amit Shah to kick-start virtual meetings on June 8
Bengal BJP enters poll mode, Amit Shah to kick-start virtual meetings on June 8
Moody’s downgrades India’s sovereign rating, maintains negative outlook
Moody’s downgrades India’s sovereign rating, maintains negative outlook
Telangana allows inter-state travel, but Andhra stops people at borders, says restrictions still on
Telangana allows inter-state travel, but Andhra stops people at borders, says restrictions still on
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Aaditya Thackeray on unlocking Maharashtra | On The Record
Aaditya Thackeray on unlocking Maharashtra | On The Record
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In