Home / Chandigarh / NGO holds protest against imposition of dog/cat tax in Ludhiana

NGO holds protest against imposition of dog/cat tax in Ludhiana

Protesters say the imposition of new taxes at a time when the common man is already reeling under economic crisis in times of coronavirus pandemic is unjustified

chandigarh Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Members of an NGO protesting outside the Zone A office of the Ludhiana MC on Tuesday.
Members of an NGO protesting outside the Zone A office of the Ludhiana MC on Tuesday.(GURPREET SINGH/HT)
         

Barely five days after the municipal corporation (MC) levied the dogs and cats registration tax of Rs 400 per annum in the city, a number of protesters under the banner of Yuva, an NGO, staged a protest outside the Zone A office of the MC here on Tuesday.

The protesters said the imposition of new taxes at a time when the common man is already reeling under economic crisis in times of coronavirus pandemic is unjustified.

The protesters expressed their resentment through demonstrating a man on a stretcher depicting that the public is already on a ventilator (showcasing financial crisis). The MC had commenced the registration of pets in the city on June 25.

Alleging that the MC has failed to provide any relief from the stray cattle and stray dog menace and water accumulation even when hefty taxes, including cow cess, water-sewer user charges, etc are being collected, the protesters rued that another burden has been put on the shoulders of residents by imposition of the pet registration tax.

Kumar Gaurav, who heads the NGO, said, “Water accumulation is witnessed in old city areas every season and the authorities have also failed to provide relief from the stray cattle menace. The MC should not put a burden on the shoulders of residents at a time when many of the residents are struggling to make both ends meet.”

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “Registration of pets is for the benefit of the society as it will help the MC in differentiating between pet and stray dogs. Also, the MC will be able to identify its owner if any pet is found straying on roads. Meanwhile, all efforts are being made to deal with other issues, including rainwater accumulation, stray cattle and stray dog menace.”

