Home / Chandigarh / Night temperature in Chandigarh crosses 10-degree mark

Night temperature in Chandigarh crosses 10-degree mark

Met officials say the mercury is likely to go as high as 12°C in the coming days but will eventually drop once the neighbouring state Himachal experiences snowfall.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 04:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The maximum temperature remained unchanged between Thursday and Friday at 25.1°C while the minimum temperature went up from 9.6°C on Thursday to 10.6°C on Friday.
The maximum temperature remained unchanged between Thursday and Friday at 25.1°C while the minimum temperature went up from 9.6°C on Thursday to 10.6°C on Friday.(Keshav Singh/HT)
         

The city’s night temperature soared to 10.6°C on Friday owing to the cloudy weather conditions. It is for the first time since November 26 that the night temperature has crossed the 10-degree mark in the city.

Met officials say the mercury is likely to go as high as 12°C in the coming days but will eventually drop once the neighbouring state Himachal experiences snowfall.

The maximum temperature remained unchanged between Thursday and Friday at 25.1°C while the minimum temperature went up from 9.6°C on Thursday to 10.6°C on Friday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 25°C while the minimum temperature will hover between 11°C and 12°C.

