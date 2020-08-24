e-paper
Chandigarh / Teachers of 20 Ludhiana schools to be acknowledged for helping students clear NMMS scholarship exam

Teachers of 20 Ludhiana schools to be acknowledged for helping students clear NMMS scholarship exam

As many as 196 government schools in Punjab have more than three students who have been able to clear the scholarship test, of which 20 are in Ludhiana

chandigarh Updated: Aug 24, 2020 22:15 IST
The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has decided to give letters of appreciation to teachers from schools where three or more students have cleared the National Means and Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exams, results for which were declared on May 26. From Ludhiana, 229 students cleared the scholarship exam this year.

To honour the teachers, the council has directed district education officers (secondary) and school principals to send names of the teachers who guided the students in the exam preparation. As many as 196 government schools in Punjab have more than three students who have been able to clear the scholarship test, of which 20 are in Ludhiana. This is the first time teachers who helped students prepare for the scholarship exam will be recognised.

According to the list, 11 students from government senior secondary school, Basti Jodhewal, 10 from government senior secondary school girls, Sahnewal, nine from government model senior secondary smart school, Punjab Agricultural University, eight from government senior secondary school, girls, Gill road, seven from government high school, Koohli Khurd, six from GHS Jawadi, five from GHS Bhundri, four each from GHS Ramgarh, GMS Bhaini Rora, GMS Goh, GMS Giaspura and GMSSS Miller Ganj and 3 each from GHS Cheema, GMS Rajgarh, GMS Rahimabad Khurd, GSSS Alamgir, GSS for Girls Jagraon, GSSS Kalisian, GSSS Kotala and GSSS Manewal ranked in the exam.

NMMS is a centrally-sponsored scheme for Class 8 students. Students who clear the exam are eligible for Rs 12,000 per annum (Rs 1,000 per month) scholarship for four years from Class 9 to 12.

As per council instructions, the school heads will send the names of teachers on nmmspunjab@gmail.com before August 31.

Sanjeev Thapar, principal of government model senior secondary smart school, said, “We have teachers of different subjects who have helped the Class 8 students prepare for the exam. We will send the names to the council tomorrow.”

