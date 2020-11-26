No assurance from Panjab University V-C over senate polls, say former student leaders

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 00:36 IST

A delegation of former student leaders of Panjab University, who met vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on Wednesday, said that the latter did not give them any assurance regarding the conduct of senate polls.

Congress leader and former student leader, Kuljit Nagra, who was part of the delegation, said, “The V-C has given us no assurance regarding the senate polls. We will now hold a joint meeting of all the stakeholders of the University, including political parties, PU teachers and syndicate members, in the first week of December to decide the future course of action.”

Malwinder Kang, former PUCSC president, who also attended the meeting said that V-C failed to address their concerns.

Last week, the leaders had organised a protest march demanding the polls.