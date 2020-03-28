No fee till normal classes resume: Haryana govt tells pvt schools

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 20:13 IST

The Haryana government on Saturday directed all private schools affiliated with the Haryana School Board, ICSE, CBSE or any other board not to take fee till normal classes were resumed.

Senior officials said the step was taken after reports of some schools forcing students to submit fee despite the lockdown and suspension of classes across the country came to light.

Asking the management of these schools to strictly comply with the government directions, the education department order said a decision on submission of fee will be taken only after normalcy resumes.