Chandigarh / No financial aid for Covid measures, Ludhiana govt schools left in the lurch

No financial aid for Covid measures, Ludhiana govt schools left in the lurch

Principals have been forced to spend from their pocket or use the institution's funds to sanitise the school premises

chandigarh Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 00:56 IST
Deepa Sharma Sood
Deepa Sharma Sood
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

As government schools have been directed to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from October 19, the school heads have been forced to spend from their pocket or use the institution's funds to sanitise the school premises in absence of financial aid from the state education department.

Principals of several government schools have contacted the municipal corporation officials to sanitise the school premises and have purchased thermal guns, sanitisers, masks and soaps by spending Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 from their own pocket.

They have also purchased foot-operated sanitiser dispenser, refills and spray machines keeping in mind the safety of students and staff.

Many principals have decided to reopen schools in two shifts and the same room will not be used for both shifts. Also, benches, tables, window and door handles will be sanitised everyday after the end of each shift.

Principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Dhandari Khurd, Ujjalveer Singh, said, “The school will be sanitised tomorrow. We have received no funds from the state education department and if required, we will utilise amalgamated funds to purchase thermal guns and sanitisers. Students have been asked to report in two shifts and soaps have been kept in washrooms. Sanitisers will also be put outside classrooms. The teachers of Classes 6 to 8 will make sure students follow all safety norms and teachers of Classes 9 to 12 will take classes.”

Principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Punjab Agricultural University, Sanjeev Thapar, said, “We have purchased 10 hand sanitisers and soaps have been kept in washrooms. The school has been properly sanitised twice by municipal corporation staff. We have received no financial aid and are managing with welfare funds as safety of students and staff is our top priority.”

Schools can use amalgamated funds to purchase items, follow SOPs

District education officer (secondary), Swaranjit Kaur, said, “The schools have received no funds specially to sanitise the premises or follow other Covid safety norms. But, they can utilise amalgamated funds to purchase sanitisers, soaps and thermal guns.”

