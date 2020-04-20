No fresh case reported in seven Haryana districts in last 48 hours

Seven districts of Haryana have not reported any positive Covid-19 case in last 48 hours. These seven districts do not include Jhajjar, Rewari and Mahendergarh, where not even a single case has surfaced since the outbreak of the virus in Haryana.

These seven districts are Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Jind, Karnal, Rohtak, Sirsa and Yamunanagar. Notably, there are no active cases in these districts as well.

37 DISCHARGED

As many as 37 more patients were discharged on Monday, maximum in a day. With this, the number of those cured of infection in Haryana so far has climbed to 141.

The highest number of the discharged persons in a day was recorded in Nuh, where 15 patients walked out of hospital, followed by Gurugram (9), Palwal (6), Ambala (3), Faridabad (2) and Jind and Sonepat (1 each).

NUH TOPS THE CHART WITH 57 +VE CASES

However, among the five Haryana districts marked as hotspots, Nuh as on Monday had 57 positive cases; Faridabad (42), Gurugram (36), Palwal (34), and Panchkula (18). The only fresh case reported in the state on Monday was from Panchkula.

Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and Gurugram had witnessed a spurt in the virus spread, especially after April 1 when the government launched a massive exercise to track persons who had attended the Markaz event at Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

Nuh, which did not have any positive case on April 1, reported three on April 4, as many as 38 by April 9, 45 by April 12 and 48 by April 15.

Faridabad had six cases on April 1, which climbed to 14 in next three days, 28 by April 9, 31 by April 12 and 33 by April 15.

Gurugram saw 10 cases on April 1, 17 on April 4, 32 by April 15.

Similarly, in Palwal, the number rose from two to 17 between April 1 and April 4. On April 9, the count swelled to 28 and it was 29 by April 15.