No fresh Covid-19 case in Chandigarh tricity area in last two days; 80% tests negative

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 01:26 IST

No fresh coronavirus case has been reported in the tricity in the last two days.

Out of the 166 samples tested at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), 80% were negative.

All patients were also reported to be stable, doctors said.

No fresh case has come to the fore after the first case was reported in Chandigarh on March 18 and the numbers shot up to 13 on March 23, with 151 samples out of 164 testing

negative. A total of 1,453 persons are under quarantine in government and private facilities across the three towns.

In the UT, five patients are admitted at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and one patient each at PGIMER and Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

Panchkula’s only case, a woman, is admitted at the civil hospital in Sector 6. In Mohali, two patients are admitted at Fortis Hospital and one each at the civil hospitals in Mohali and Kharar, while one city resident is being treated at Chandigarh’s GMSH-16.

Two fresh samples were also taken on Wednesday at Chandigarh, which later came out negative. A 29-year-old woman resident of Chandigarh with history of travel to Dubai was admitted to GMSH and a 25-year-old woman, also from Chandigarh with no travel history, was admitted at PGIMER.

Two more suspected patients have reported at GMCH-32 but they have yet to be sampled,

officials said.

Panchkula has seen no fresh case in the last five days and five samples sent on Tuesday also tested negative. No new sample was taken in Panchkula, said civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur.

In Mohali, the number of positive cases remains five with reports of four suspected cases turning out negative on Wednesday. Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said 26 more samples had been taken and reports were expected on Thursday.