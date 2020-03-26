e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / No fresh Covid-19 case in Chandigarh tricity area in last two days; 80% tests negative

No fresh Covid-19 case in Chandigarh tricity area in last two days; 80% tests negative

Out of the 166 samples tested at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), 80% were negative.

chandigarh Updated: Mar 26, 2020 01:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Policemen checking residents who stepped out of their houses at the Phase 3A barrier in Mohali amid the curfew in Punjab on Wednesday.
Policemen checking residents who stepped out of their houses at the Phase 3A barrier in Mohali amid the curfew in Punjab on Wednesday. (Gurminder Singh/HT)
         

No fresh coronavirus case has been reported in the tricity in the last two days.

Out of the 166 samples tested at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), 80% were negative.

All patients were also reported to be stable, doctors said.

No fresh case has come to the fore after the first case was reported in Chandigarh on March 18 and the numbers shot up to 13 on March 23, with 151 samples out of 164 testing
negative. A total of 1,453 persons are under quarantine in government and private facilities across the three towns.

In the UT, five patients are admitted at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and one patient each at PGIMER and Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

Panchkula’s only case, a woman, is admitted at the civil hospital in Sector 6. In Mohali, two patients are admitted at Fortis Hospital and one each at the civil hospitals in Mohali and Kharar, while one city resident is being treated at Chandigarh’s GMSH-16.

Two fresh samples were also taken on Wednesday at Chandigarh, which later came out negative. A 29-year-old woman resident of Chandigarh with history of travel to Dubai was admitted to GMSH and a 25-year-old woman, also from Chandigarh with no travel history, was admitted at PGIMER.

Two more suspected patients have reported at GMCH-32 but they have yet to be sampled,
officials said.

Panchkula has seen no fresh case in the last five days and five samples sent on Tuesday also tested negative. No new sample was taken in Panchkula, said civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur.

In Mohali, the number of positive cases remains five with reports of four suspected cases turning out negative on Wednesday. Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said 26 more samples had been taken and reports were expected on Thursday.

Hindustantimes
top news
Number of infections cross 600 as Covid-19 footprint expands in India
Number of infections cross 600 as Covid-19 footprint expands in India
Delhi doctor’s wife, teen daughter also test positive for Covid-19
Delhi doctor’s wife, teen daughter also test positive for Covid-19
US tells citizens in India to abide by lockdown while it plans evacuation
US tells citizens in India to abide by lockdown while it plans evacuation
Udupi man feared he had coronavirus, kills himself; tells family to stay safe
Udupi man feared he had coronavirus, kills himself; tells family to stay safe
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
Here’s why you’ll experience low quality video streaming for next few weeks
Here’s why you’ll experience low quality video streaming for next few weeks
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news