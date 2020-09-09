e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / No fresh curbs planned in Chandigarh: UT adviser

No fresh curbs planned in Chandigarh: UT adviser

The issue of imposing fresh lockdown curbs was discussed in the Wednesday’s war room review meeting, but a decision was not reached

chandigarh Updated: Sep 09, 2020 22:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Chandigarh administration is unlikely to impose fresh restrictions to break the chain of coronavirus infection in the city.

The issue of imposing fresh lockdown curbs was discussed in the Wednesday’s war room review meeting, but a decision was not reached.

UT adviser Manoj Parida said: “We have been following directions of the Government of India. At this stage restrictions are unlikely to help.”

Earlier, on Tuesday, with record 377 Covid-19 cases surfacing in the city, the administration had declared 24 areas as micro-containment zones.

UT administrator VPS Badnore on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the rising number of cases. He suggested that for early detection of symptomatic persons, the help of municipal councillors should be taken.

Municipal commissioner KK Yadav was directed to set up a control room where councillors could call to share information about patients in their areas to facilitate testing, quarantine and transportation and admission to hospitals. Yadav assured it will be made operational within a day.

Badnore also appealed to the councillors to collect information about symptomatic and suspected cases in their areas and inform the health authorities to ensure early detection and treatment and reduce fatalities. “The onus also lies on the citizens to join the battle against Covid. They should join hands with the administration and co-operate,” Badnore said.

Meanwhile, Badnore was informed that acting on the UT’s request, the central government has supplied 30 additional ventilators to the city: 10 for the PGIMER and 20 for GMCH-32.

