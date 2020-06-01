No Haryana varsity figures in country’s top-40 reputed universities list

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 01:47 IST

In the latest ranking of EducationWorld India Government University, not a single university from Haryana figures in the list of top 40. One of the premier institutions in Karnal, the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), which ranked number one in the state, managed to get 46th rank among 150 reputed government universities.

On the other hand, four universities from Punjab were ranked among the top 45 institutions in the country with Panjab University, Chandigarh securing the sixth rank and Punjabi University, Patiala getting the 18th rank.

Other educational institutions from Haryana mentioned in the list are National Brain Research Centre (NBRC) Deemed University, Manesar (Gurugram) ranked 48th, Kurukshetra University got 68th rank, the Central University of Haryana, Mahendergarh ranked 105th.

The Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar ranked 106th in the list.

Moreover, the state’s two top universities — Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak and Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar ranked 107th and 114th, respectively.

KU vice-chancellor Nita Khanna congratulated all the stakeholders including students, teachers, non-teaching staff and alumni and termed it a remarkable achievement.

The Education World Magazine conducted a survey of 630 government universities of the country and the institutions funded by the central government.

Different parameters used to assess these institutions included competence of faculty and their welfare and development, research and innovation, curriculum and pedagogy, industry interface, placement, infrastructure and facilities, internationalism, leadership/governance quality and range/diversity of programmes offered.