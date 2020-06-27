No liquor to be served in Chandigarh hotels till June 30

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 01:16 IST

The UT administration on Friday decided against the serving of liquor in restaurants and banquet halls till June 30.

The decision was taken during the daily review meeting chaired by Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore.

The representation of the hotel owners’ associations to let them serve alcohol during functions was discussed. Though this has been allowed in Punjab, the UT has decided to wait till the present lockdown ends on June 30.

On June 8, restaurants and banquets halls were allowed to open albeit with caveats. Representatives of the hospitality industry contended that not allowing liquor was akin to additional financial burden.

The hotel and restaurant industry has been one of the worst hit in the city after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the establishments shut for close to three months. Even now, claim hotel and restaurant owners, the occupancy rate is quite low. As restaurants have been instructed to close down by 9pm, many owners have opted not opening their premises at all.

Surprise inspections

For containing the spread of the covid-19 cases in the city from visitors coming to the city, the UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said in the meeting that he had already instructed the police and other officials to implement more strictly social distancing norms, the wearing of masks, etc. Surprise inspections will be made in all public places including Sukhna Lake to penalise violators, he added.

UT deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar said in the meeting that in the last two days, more than 10,000 people had come into the city via trains, road and flights. He also said that 8,972 people had registered themselves on the official website, giving details of their travel plan and accommodation in Chandigarh.