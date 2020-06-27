e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / No liquor to be served in Chandigarh hotels till June 30

No liquor to be served in Chandigarh hotels till June 30

The decision was taken during the daily review meeting chaired by Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore

chandigarh Updated: Jun 27, 2020 01:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The UT administration on Friday decided against the serving of liquor in restaurants and banquet halls till June 30.

The decision was taken during the daily review meeting chaired by Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore.

The representation of the hotel owners’ associations to let them serve alcohol during functions was discussed. Though this has been allowed in Punjab, the UT has decided to wait till the present lockdown ends on June 30.

On June 8, restaurants and banquets halls were allowed to open albeit with caveats. Representatives of the hospitality industry contended that not allowing liquor was akin to additional financial burden.

The hotel and restaurant industry has been one of the worst hit in the city after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the establishments shut for close to three months. Even now, claim hotel and restaurant owners, the occupancy rate is quite low. As restaurants have been instructed to close down by 9pm, many owners have opted not opening their premises at all.

Surprise inspections

For containing the spread of the covid-19 cases in the city from visitors coming to the city, the UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said in the meeting that he had already instructed the police and other officials to implement more strictly social distancing norms, the wearing of masks, etc. Surprise inspections will be made in all public places including Sukhna Lake to penalise violators, he added.

UT deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar said in the meeting that in the last two days, more than 10,000 people had come into the city via trains, road and flights. He also said that 8,972 people had registered themselves on the official website, giving details of their travel plan and accommodation in Chandigarh.

top news
Indian envoy delivers sharp message to China about ‘repercussions’ over Ladakh
Indian envoy delivers sharp message to China about ‘repercussions’ over Ladakh
Lockdown or Unlock 2.0? States make their choice as Covid tide continues to rise
Lockdown or Unlock 2.0? States make their choice as Covid tide continues to rise
US tightens the screws on Beijing, restricts visas for Chinese officials
US tightens the screws on Beijing, restricts visas for Chinese officials
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
Govt allows more flights on domestic routes, extends bar on international routes
Govt allows more flights on domestic routes, extends bar on international routes
What should give India hope in Australia is their bowling: Michael Atherton
What should give India hope in Australia is their bowling: Michael Atherton
Sharpest single day spike of over 5k Covid cases takes Maha past 1.5 L-mark
Sharpest single day spike of over 5k Covid cases takes Maha past 1.5 L-mark
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In