No night curfew in Chandigarh on New Year’s Eve

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:20 IST

Ending nearly a week’s suspense over the imposition of night curfew on New Year’s Eve, the Chandigarh administration on Tuesday decided against it during a review meeting chaired by UT administrator VP Singh Badnore.

“Considering that the number of active cases and positive cases being detected everyday are coming down, and no case of the new strain found in the UK has been detected in Chandigarh, it was decided that there is no need for any additional restrictions on New Year’s Eve,” said a UT official, who attended the meeting.

However, the administrator directed the director general of police to ensure that existing Covid-19 protocol, restrictions on number of people and timings for closing hotels and restaurants are strictly enforced. He also appealed to the residents not to crowd public places and return to their homes by 1am.

Hoteliers told to follow protocol strictly

Deputy commissioner Mandeep Singh Brar and senior superintendent of police Kuldip Singh Chahal held a meeting with representatives of hotels, restaurants, pubs and nightclubs and asked them follow all Covid-related guidelines, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

They were asked to operate at half their capacity or keep the gatherings limited to 200, whichever is less, and warned of stringent action for violations.

“We welcome the decision to not impose a night curfew. We assure all our patrons that we will follow all guidelines stringently,” said Ankit Gupta, president, Chandigarh Hospitality Association.

2,000 cops to keep vigil in city

As many as 2,000 cops will be on duty to ensure law and order in Chandigarh on New Year’s Eve.

“Hooliganism in name of celebrations will not be tolerated. Special focus will be on ensuring safety of women,” said Chahal

Sectors that are expected to have higher footfall of partygoers and revellers, such as Sector 17, 22, 26, 35 and area around Elante Mall, will see heightened security and nakas to check for drunken driving. Women police staff will also be on patrolling duty.

“Any violation with regards to timings of commercial operations will also invite an FIR,” said Chahal. The violators will be booked under the more stringent Disaster Management Act, and not only under the Indian Penal Code.

Fresh guidelines issued in Panchkula

District magistrate Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Tuesday issued fresh Covid-19 guidelines and protocol for the organisation of New Year’s Eve events in Panchkula.

Event organisers will have to take prior approval from the DM, who has ordered that standard operating procedures issued by the ministry of health and family welfare will have to be strictly followed.

Only 50% of the capacity of the hall can be used. In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed with a ceiling of 500 people with strict observance of social distancing, mandatory wearing of face masks and provision of thermal scanning, and hand wash or sanitisers.

No relaxations to curfew in Mohali

In Mohali, so far there has been no relaxation announced to the night curfew imposed by the state government from 10pm to 5am on December 1.

“Action will be taken against those who are caught violating the restrictions,” said SSP Satinder Singh.