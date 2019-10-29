No second term for finance minister in Haryana since 2005

chandigarh

Oct 29, 2019

Haryana voters haven’t returned their finance minister to power for second term since 2005. Captain Abhimanyu is the latest outgoing finance minister to face such a fate as he lost from Narnaund to Ram Kumar Gautam of the Jannayak Janta Party.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, who had served as finance, power and irrigation minister in the second tenure of the Bhupinder Singh Hooda government, couldn’t win the election from Rewari.

His predecessor Chaudhary Birender Singh, who was the finance minister in the Hooda government’s first term, lost the election to INLD patriarch OP Chautala by 621 votes from Uchana Kalan seat. Birender is now BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP.

In the previous elections in 2005, Sampat Singh , who was the finance minister in the INLD government, faced the same fate when he lost to Kulvir Singh of the Congress from Bhattu Kalan assembly seat. Sampat Singh is now in the BJP.

Sant Kumar, former legislator and media adviser to senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said in 1996 also, then finance minister Mange Ram Gupta of the Congress (now in JJP) lost to Brij Mohan Singla of now defunct Haryana Vikas Party from the Jind seat. “In 2000, Shri Kisan Dass, who was the finance minister in Bansi Lal’s government in 1996 didn’t contest the 2000 assembly elections,” he added.

Amit Nehra, a political expert, said: “The reasons for finance ministers’ defeat from 2005 to 2019 are different. The elections are contested on manifesto and won by booth management .”

