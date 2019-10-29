No suitable candidate for 21 faculty posts at AIIMS Bathinda; PGI to re-advertise

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 23:06 IST

Not a single candidate was found suitable for at least 21 of the 100 or so positions of professors, associate professors and assistant professors at AIIMS, Bathinda. The list of selected candidates for the other posts was announced today.

Interviews for posts of teaching faculty were held during two phases in September and recommendations into the final selection committee were made with final lists placed before the subcommittee of the governing body of the institute in a meeting last month.

AIIMS, Bathinda, which is an autonomous institute of national importance, is one of the new AIIMS being established by ministry of health and family welfare under the Pradhan Mantri Swastya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY).

The first advertisement was made on July 07, 2019 and the process of recruitment for these positions will now be advertised again. Authorities at the institute said that they failed to find suitable candidates because they could not fulfil the basic benchmark.

Officials said that senior positions in fourteen departments no candidates were found.

Suitable candidates were not found for departments of anaesthesiology, burn and plastic surgery, ENT, general medicine, general surgery, microbiology, medical oncology / hematology, neurosurgery, nephrology, obstreicians and gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopaedics pharmacology and psychiatry, according to officials.

“We have certain criteria to fulfill keeping in mind patient care. The posts will be advertised again,” a senior officer of PGI administration said.

The purpose of AIIMS, Bathinda is to correct regional imbalance in quality tertiary level of healthcare in the country and attaining self-sufficiency in graduate and postgraduate medical education of training. PGIMER, Chandigarh is the mentor Institute for operations at AIIMS Bathinda.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 23:06 IST