e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Noise pollution during Diwali harmful for animals: Ludhiana vet varsity Experts

Noise pollution during Diwali harmful for animals: Ludhiana vet varsity Experts

Firecrackers usually produce sound levels of 190 decibels and auditory pain threshold in dogs is approximately 95 decibels, he said

chandigarh Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representative image/HT
Representative image/HT
         

Dr lRK Sharma, head, veterinary animal husbandry department and extension education, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, said dogs are very sensitive to the high-pitched and loud noises produced while bursting crackers during Diwali.

He said the noise makes them restless and in some cases they show signs of anxiety or stress.

Dr Sharma added that the auditory pain threshold in dogs is approximately 95 decibels, which is much lesser than the 130 decibels of humans. He added that firecrackers usually produce sound levels of 190 decibels and some dogs may develop a permanent fear of loud noises or suffer from epilepsy or other nervous problems because of this.

Stray dogs may get seriously injured because of accidents while bursting crackers and poisonous gases and harmful particulate matter may lead to severe lung oedema, he added.

Dr SS Randhawa, head, veterinary Hospital, GADVASU, said that to protect the canines, we must celebrate a green Diwali and keep our pets indoors.

He added that the emergency veterinary doctor will be available during the day and at night on Diwali at GADVASU’s Teaching Veterinary Hospital.

top news
Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 9 killed in Pak firing
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 9 killed in Pak firing
41 trains cancelled, 11 short-terminated over farmers’ protest in Punjab
41 trains cancelled, 11 short-terminated over farmers’ protest in Punjab
Delhi metro services to be available till 10pm on Diwali
Delhi metro services to be available till 10pm on Diwali
China finally congratulates Biden, Harris for their victory in US election
China finally congratulates Biden, Harris for their victory in US election
Cop caught kicking tribal on video got clean chit. Rights panel nails her
Cop caught kicking tribal on video got clean chit. Rights panel nails her
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
Watch how Indian forces blew away Pakistan bunker during LoC escalation
Watch how Indian forces blew away Pakistan bunker during LoC escalation
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In