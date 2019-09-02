Not allowed to marry, teenaged boy, girl end life in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Sep 02, 2019

A 16-year-old girl and her boyfriend of same age killed themselves by consuming celphos tablets at the Botanical Garden in Sarangpur village on Sunday.

Students of Class 11 at a government school in Chandigarh, the girl was a resident of Phase 1, Mohali, while the boy lived in Dhanas.

Police said preliminary investigation had revealed that the young couple wished to get married. But, their parents had asked them to wait till they turned 18.

According to onlookers, the teenagers were sitting at the park and talking to each other around 5pm, when they suddenly fell unconscious.

“Noticing that the boy and girl were not moving, the onlookers called the police. Cops rushed them to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, and informed their families,” the official added.

The girl died half an hour later during treatment at GMSH, while the boy was referred to Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education Research (PGIMER). After struggling for life for several hours, he also succumbed to poison.

The probing officials found a book and a register at the garden, but no suicide note.

They will continue checks at the teenagers’ houses in Mohali and Dhanas. Sarangpur police station officials have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc).

The post-mortem examinations will be conducted on Monday.

Sep 02, 2019