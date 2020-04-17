Now, Chandigarh residents can get tested for Covid-19 at private lab for ₹4,500

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 23:43 IST

Any resident who wants to get tested for coronavirus can now get it done at a private lab in Chandigarh at a subsidised rate.

This was decided in the daily review meeting chaired by Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Friday.

The development comes on the day Chandigarh witnessed a new case — a PGIMER worker — after four days, taking the total to 22, while a 30-year-old man from Sector 21 became the tenth patient to recover.

SRL Diagnostic in Sector 11 has been authorised to collect samples and test them at subsidised rates of ₹4,500 per patient.

On the criterion set for the test to be undertaken, Arun Gupta, principal secretary, UT administration, said, “If a person fulfills our criterion, then the government is committed to do the testing free of cost. But no criterion has been set for private testing.”

For conducting the test, a private lab will require three documents from a person requesting a Covid test—prescription from a qualified physician, government photo-identification and a filled specimen referral form.

Currently, the testing is being done at three government facilities—PGIMER, GMCH-32, and IMTECH, Sector 39.

4,800 RAPID TESTING KITS FOR UT

Gupta said the central government has also dispatched 4,800 rapid testing kits, which will be utilised after consultation with the medical team. “As per protocol of the ICMR, only persons with influenza-like symptoms for more than seven days will be tested with rapid testing kits,” added Gupta.

Also, UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said baby milk food will be provided to mothers with small children. While the administration has been supplying cooked food and ration, there were demands that children were not getting enough milk, he said.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said all traders in Sector 26 market have been directed to keep sanitizers with them at all times. He said all delivery boys have been mandated to wear gloves and masks so that there is no risk of infection while distribution of ration and vegetables.