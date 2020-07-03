e-paper
Now, no prescription needed for Covid testing at private labs in Chandigarh

Now, no prescription needed for Covid testing at private labs in Chandigarh

The UT administration on June 22 put a cap of ₹2,000 on Covid-19 tests at private labs in the city

chandigarh Updated: Jul 03, 2020 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Now, in order to get yourself tested for coronavirus disease in Chandigarh, there is no need to have a prescription from a qualified physician.

“Anyone can get tested for Covid-19 in a private laboratory without a prescription from a doctor for the purpose,” said UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida on Friday.

Earlier, for conducting the test, the lab required a prescription besides other documents, including photo identity card.

The UT administration on June 22 put a cap of ₹2,000 on Covid-19 tests at private labs in the city.

At present, only SRL Diagnostics is authorised to conduct the tests. It used to charge ₹4,500 before the prices were regulated.

The prescribed cost includes the cost involved in pick up, packing and transportation of samples, documentation and reporting, according to an official.

