Now, no prescription needed for Covid testing at private labs in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 22:34 IST

Now, in order to get yourself tested for coronavirus disease in Chandigarh, there is no need to have a prescription from a qualified physician.

“Anyone can get tested for Covid-19 in a private laboratory without a prescription from a doctor for the purpose,” said UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida on Friday.

Earlier, for conducting the test, the lab required a prescription besides other documents, including photo identity card.

The UT administration on June 22 put a cap of ₹2,000 on Covid-19 tests at private labs in the city.

At present, only SRL Diagnostics is authorised to conduct the tests. It used to charge ₹4,500 before the prices were regulated.

The prescribed cost includes the cost involved in pick up, packing and transportation of samples, documentation and reporting, according to an official.