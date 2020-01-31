Now, Panjab University employees can encash up to 300 leaves

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 01:13 IST

In line with a recent Punjab and Haryana high court order, Panjab University has allowed its employees to encash up to 300 days of unutilised leave.

So far, the university employees could encash up to 180 days of leave as per the PU Calendar.

Leave encashment refers to arrears received in exchange for leave not availed by an employee. The dues can be settled while quitting the job or on retirement.

On January 23, the high court had upheld a December 2019 decision of the Union ministry of human resources development (MHRD) that allowed employees to encash 300 days of unused leave as suitable amendment to the PU Calendar had been approved by it.

The order came after the university’s audit department had raised an objection to this entitlement, citing need for amendment in the university calendar.