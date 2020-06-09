e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Now, shops can remain open on all days in Chandigarh

Now, shops can remain open on all days in Chandigarh

However, the odd-even formula applicable to congested markets will continue to remain in operation

chandigarh Updated: Jun 09, 2020 21:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The UT administration on Tuesday in order to give a boost to economic activity hit by the Covid-19 lockdown allowed shops and commercial establishments to remain open on all days.

However, the odd-even formula applicable to congested markets will continue to remain in operation.

Issuing orders under the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishment Act, UT administrator VPS Badnore made the exemption for three months, while directing the traders to ensure all provisions relating to employment, working conditions, rest interval and weekly offs are compiled with.

Welcoming the decision, Charanjiv Singh, chairman, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, said: “This will help traders cover their rentals, salary and other expenses. But it should be optional to the trader to whether remain open on Sunday or not. We assure the administration that weekly off will be given to the staff. Traders will also take a weekly off on rotation.”

top news
Nepal’s lawmakers back amendment to give legal support to new map
Nepal’s lawmakers back amendment to give legal support to new map
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
US employers laid-off 7.7 million workers in April
US employers laid-off 7.7 million workers in April
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
103-yr-old man is walking marathon to raise funds for Covid research
103-yr-old man is walking marathon to raise funds for Covid research
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In