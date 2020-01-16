Now, SIT probe focuses on car used in Maur blasts

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 23:19 IST

BATHINDA: Running against the time to complete the probe before the deadline set by the Punjab and Haryana high court ends on January 18, new special investigation team (SIT) probing Maur twin bomb blasts of January 2017, on Thursday kept probe’s focus on a car used in the blasts.

A team from Maruti Suzuki is learnt to have visited Maur police station and inspected the car that was used in the blasts. The cops kept the police station gates closed throughout the day while the team checked the car. The police are learnt to have written to the firm in this regard.

Besides, four persons who used to supply vehicle parts in the workshop of Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters at Sirsa were also called for questioning by Bathinda range Inspector General (IG) of police Arun Kumar Mittal.

The developments came a day after the SIT recorded statements of some of those injured in the blasts on Wednesday. Last week, the SIT had issued advertisements seeking information about three followers of the dera named as accused and have been declared proclaimed offenders in the case. The advertisement has appeared in newspapers on January 16.

IG, though didn’t divulge the details, said that Maruti Suzuki team visited the police station to check the car while four persons were also called for questioning in Bathinda.

Seven persons, including five children, were killed while 23 injured in the bomb blasts on January 31, 2017, at Maur, which took place in a Maruti Suzuki 800 car at an election rally by Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi, four days before the voting for the Punjab assembly polls. Jassi had a narrow escape in the incident. Jassi’s daughter is married to son of now jailed dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

The high court on October 18 last year had directed the director general of police, Punjab, to constitute a new SIT in the case and ensure completion of probe within three months. The SIT is supposed to file report before the high court by January 18 while hearing in the matter is fixed on January 30.

The new SIT is headed by additional director general of police (ADGP law and order) Ishwar Singh.

The HC had ordered to set up the new SIT on a petition by Gurjeet Singh Patran of Patiala, who had demanded handing over of the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for speedy and fair investigation.

Having remained clueless in the case for over a year, the earlier SIT headed by DIG Ranbir Singh Khatra had produced four persons, who worked as fitters and painters in a Dera Sacha Sauda workshop in Sirsa, as prosecution witnesses in a Talwandi Sabo court in February 2018. The police had named three dera followers in the case. The case in this connection earlier was registered against unidentified persons. Those booked in the case are Gurtej Singh aka Kala of Alika at Dabwali in Sirsa district, Amrik Singh of Badalgarh in Sangrur district and Avtar Singh of Bhainsi Majra at Pehowa in Kurukshetra district of Haryana.

Kala was in-charge of workshop of the dera where the car, used in the blasts, was allegedly modified, while Amrik reportedly was security guard of dera chief. Avtar was an electrician, who allegedly had helped in fixing batteries to the bomb device in the car. However, with three accused yet to be arrested, the motive behind the blasts still remains a mystery.