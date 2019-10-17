NRI attempts suicide, wife, ex-wife among 11 booked

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:02 IST

A 36-year-old non-resident Indian (NRI) man tried to commit suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at a village in Ludhiana.

Police said the victim was admitted to Satguru Partap Singh Hospital at Sherpur Chowk of Ludhiana, and his condition is serious.

Based on the suicide note recovered from his pocket and statement of his elder brother, the Meharban police on Wednesday booked 11 people, including the victim’s wife, ex-wife and their relatives.

The complainant said the victim, who is settled in Canada, had got married in 2010 and migrated to Canada with his wife. He said the woman had lodged a complaint against her husband at the Doraha police station in 2013 for dowry harassment. While the case was in court, the couple got divorced and the woman solemnised marriage her marriage with a Moga man.

The complainant said the victim also got married to another woman in January this year, adding that the woman and her parents were forcing him to take her to Canada. When he applied for her visa, the victim’s ex-wife and her father complained against it to the embassy.

The complainant also alleged that they came to know that his current wife was already twice divorced before her marriage to the victim. He said the couple had an argument over it on Tuesday, following which the victim consumed poison at home, and was rushed to the hospital.

ASI Gurmukh Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused were booked under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 511 (attempting to commit offences) of the Indian Penal Code. “The condition of victim is serious. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.”

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 23:02 IST