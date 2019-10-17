e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

NRI attempts suicide, wife, ex-wife among 11 booked

Ex-wife was hindering visa application process of 36-year-old’s wife; victim also came to know that the latter was twice divorced before getting married to him

chandigarh Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A 36-year-old non-resident Indian (NRI) man tried to commit suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at a village in Ludhiana.

Police said the victim was admitted to Satguru Partap Singh Hospital at Sherpur Chowk of Ludhiana, and his condition is serious.

Based on the suicide note recovered from his pocket and statement of his elder brother, the Meharban police on Wednesday booked 11 people, including the victim’s wife, ex-wife and their relatives.

The complainant said the victim, who is settled in Canada, had got married in 2010 and migrated to Canada with his wife. He said the woman had lodged a complaint against her husband at the Doraha police station in 2013 for dowry harassment. While the case was in court, the couple got divorced and the woman solemnised marriage her marriage with a Moga man.

The complainant said the victim also got married to another woman in January this year, adding that the woman and her parents were forcing him to take her to Canada. When he applied for her visa, the victim’s ex-wife and her father complained against it to the embassy.

The complainant also alleged that they came to know that his current wife was already twice divorced before her marriage to the victim. He said the couple had an argument over it on Tuesday, following which the victim consumed poison at home, and was rushed to the hospital.

ASI Gurmukh Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused were booked under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 511 (attempting to commit offences) of the Indian Penal Code. “The condition of victim is serious. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.”

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 23:02 IST

top news
China says bilateral relationship with India independent of ties with Pakistan
China says bilateral relationship with India independent of ties with Pakistan
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
South, West skew in Niti Aayog’s ranking of innovative states
South, West skew in Niti Aayog’s ranking of innovative states
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Watch: Amit Shah & Manmohan Singh speak on Savarkar amid Bharat Ratna row
Watch: Amit Shah & Manmohan Singh speak on Savarkar amid Bharat Ratna row
trending topics
Ayodhya disputeSourav GangulyDelhiHousefull 4Om PuriWhatsAppKarwa Chauth 2019 MuhuratUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land disputeHaryana elections 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News